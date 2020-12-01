Advertisement

Giving Tuesday goes virtual for United Way of Northwest Florida

By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes an opportunity to give back on Giving Tuesday.

Officials with the United Way of Northwest Florida say typically on Giving Tuesday they’ll run around town and present checks, but due to the pandemic, Giving Tuesday has gone virtual this year.

But, that hasn’t stopped people from giving through social media and the United Way’s “Text to Give” option as well.

The money collected Tuesday will go back to the United Way’s 52 partner agencies.

”The gambit runs from child care, early education care, all the way to senior citizens with the Council on Aging and everything in between. Boys and Girls Club, Girls Inc., the LGBTQ Center, the Lead Coalition,” United Way of Northwest Florida Communication Director Ken McVay said. “All these people are involved in as a partner agency.”

For more information on how to give back even when Giving Tuesday is over, click here.

