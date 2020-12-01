Homeless without shelter during overnight freeze

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The cold weather affects many people in the area, especially the homeless. One of their refuges will not be able to house them right now.

In early November, the Panama City Rescue Mission sustained major damage as a result of a fire. Since that time, the city has shut down the facility and has deemed it uninhabitable. They have just been cleared to start rebuilding, but new requirements have temporarily stalled that.

The women’s shelter is open but space is limited. Rescue Mission CEO Stephen Fett has asked anyone with available space for housing the homeless during cold spells to call the mission at 850-769-0783.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.