Advertisement

It’s Giving Tuesday: How will you give back?

#GivingTuesday
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time,...
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.(Source: GivingTuesday.org/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tuesday is a good day to do good amid tough times if you’re able to help.

It’s Giving Tuesday.

The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.

If you’re able, consider donating money to a cause important to you or start a Facebook fundraiser for a nonprofit group.

To volunteer, you can connect with nonprofit groups in your community or use VolunteerMatch or Points of Light to find virtual and in-person opportunities near you.

And you can help transform your community by lending your voice to advocate for the causes you care about.

Find more information on the Giving Tuesday website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NO SHELTER AVAILABLE FOR MEN
Homeless without shelter during overnight freeze
One man is lighting up Bay County for Christmas to help those in need.
Lynn Haven man uses his Christmas lights show to help local nonprofits
From Left to Right: Joseph Eldridge, Allison Harrison, Tonia Harrison, and Nikki Harrison.
Four arrested in child molestation case
Officials say the crash occurred along Lucas Lake Road around 10:30 p.m.
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Washington County
Stuart Bee, 62, was rescued after clinging to his vessel more than 80 miles from the Florida...
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off Florida coast

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Panama City leaders held a public meeting on the future of Baker Court.
Panama City holds public meeting on future of Baker Court
If you're depending on a space heater, well there can sometimes be a problem with those too.
As the cold weather hits, heating your house can be dangerous
It's been almost two weeks since six vacationers were stuck at the top of the Pier Park...
The SkyWheel at Pier Park remains dark