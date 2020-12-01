Lynn Haven man uses his Christmas lights show to help local nonprofits

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - For the fourth year in a row Lynn Haven resident Dave Price has used his talents to bring joy to the community during the holiday season.

It all started when Price and his neighbor began competing for the title of best lights in the neighborhood.

”I was having a good time,” said Price. “I thought it was really fun doing lights, so I went out and bought more and so did he and after about the fourth or fifth time I kind of caught on maybe this is some sort of competition, so I thought you know next year he is not going to beat me at this game so that is when I started getting into light shows.”

The Christmas light show is completely computerized and synchronized to music featuring six different songs.

”From Disney to songs that we have all heard growing up,” Price said.

The display includes a lighted arched driveway, two huge Christmas trees, candy canes, two lighted display screens, 16 control panels and 70,000 individual lights.

This year price has taken his Christmas light show to the next level and teamed up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to help collect Christmas toys for Project 25 and collect for Angels Pantry.

“You are more than welcome to drop the donations off here. We have a covered trailer from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office that we can throw all the toys in, help fill this trailer up. The more people we tell about this light show and the donations, the more we can give to these kids and we need to stick together in this town,” Price said.

Project 25 coordinator Becky Johns tells us when the community gets involved to help that is what the season is all about.

“It is people like that [referring to Price] the community that comes together for the Sheriffs office and Project 25 because they know what we are trying to do, but Dave Price and the light show it is absolutely awesome,” Johns said.

