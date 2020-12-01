Local shops see impacts from Cyber Monday, COVID-19, and tourism

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While most people have been online shopping this whole year due to the pandemic, on Cyber Monday, some local shop owners say they are feeling the impacts.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 a difficult year for local businesses. In South Walton, boutique owners rely on heavy tourism during the summer months for most of their sales. But this year, with Florida remaining open to travelers, in comparison to other states, more people are also visiting in the fall and winter.

“I feel like people that aren’t having to be at their jobs and are working remotely have chosen to be down here at the beach and spend their time, that on top of natural growth of tourism in this area I feel like has really increased our sales and traffic,” Abbie Boatwright, who works at Oko, said.

On the other hand, some store owners say sales have gone down, possibly due to the cancellation of holiday events like Rosemary Beach’s tree lighting and carriage rides.

“Well, I think it was a little bit down slightly from last year. For the most part we were down a little bit, we had a good week last week and Black Friday was good but I don’t think it’s as much as it was last year,” Katherine Taylor, who works at Luminary, said.

Visit South Walton’s David Demarest said this year occupancy for hotels and rentals was up 20 percent from last year, and they are expecting it to be up 20 percent for the upcoming Christmas and New Years holidays as well.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.