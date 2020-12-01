Advertisement

Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus

The tab before tip was $7.02
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The man walked into an eatery called Nighttown last month, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.

So just before we closed today at Nighttown a customer walked in and ordered a beer and asked for the check and handed...

Posted by Brendan Ring on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.

As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”

“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”

Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks the man wouldn’t want that.

The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NO SHELTER AVAILABLE FOR MEN
Homeless without shelter during overnight freeze
One man is lighting up Bay County for Christmas to help those in need.
Lynn Haven man uses his Christmas lights show to help local nonprofits
From Left to Right: Joseph Eldridge, Allison Harrison, Tonia Harrison, and Nikki Harrison.
Four arrested in child molestation case
Officials say the crash occurred along Lucas Lake Road around 10:30 p.m.
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Washington County
Stuart Bee, 62, was rescued after clinging to his vessel more than 80 miles from the Florida...
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off Florida coast

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Panama City leaders held a public meeting on the future of Baker Court.
Panama City holds public meeting on future of Baker Court
If you're depending on a space heater, well there can sometimes be a problem with those too.
As the cold weather hits, heating your house can be dangerous
It's been almost two weeks since six vacationers were stuck at the top of the Pier Park...
The SkyWheel at Pier Park remains dark