Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - As we end November and usher in December we are also seeing the coldest air since last February. In the wake of the cold front last night we will see temperatures fall tonight in the upper 20s to low 30s inland and in the low to mid 30s at the coast. Tuesday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s. We will see another freeze Wednesday morning before the warm up begins. By Wednesday highs will reach to near 60 and we will be in the upper 60s by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances return to the forecast late Thursday/Friday.

