Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Tonight will be our first freeze since February
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - As we end November and usher in December we are also seeing the coldest air since last February. In the wake of the cold front last night we will see temperatures fall tonight in the upper 20s to low 30s inland and in the low to mid 30s at the coast. Tuesday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the low to mid 50s. We will see another freeze Wednesday morning before the warm up begins. By Wednesday highs will reach to near 60 and we will be in the upper 60s by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances return to the forecast late Thursday/Friday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the crash occurred along Lucas Lake Road around 10:30 p.m.
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Washington County
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
Five killed, 8-year-old lone survivor in Okaloosa County crash
Restaurant recovery from the pandemic
Local restaurants continue to recover during the pandemic
Stuart Bee, 62, was rescued after clinging to his vessel more than 80 miles from the Florida...
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off Florida coast
Family dogs Willow and Rocky were found dead, covered in holly, near a spot that’s often used...
2 dogs found shot, tied with Christmas lights in Tennessee

Latest News

Freezing temperatures return for the first time since February
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's cloudy, chilly and breezy conditions.
Monday Forecast
Work Week Forecast
SUNDAY EVENING WX 11-29-2020
SUNDAY EVENING WX 11-29-2020