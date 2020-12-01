Advertisement

Rise in COVID-19 cases is cause for second Bay County testing site to open

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we mentioned last week, Bay County added another COVID-19 testing site, this one at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

The site is run by the same group the county already has a contract with in Lynn Haven, which made adding the beach site easy.

The WalkOnClinic site opened up last Monday, November 23rd, because of the rise in cases since Halloween and Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

County leaders said they wanted to make sure residents had all resources possible available for them.

The site can test up to 500 people a day, but you must make an appointment to receive a test.

“Patients can register at bayhealthcovid19.com or .org, so we ask people if there’s an interest in testing, there is two sites available for them,” Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts said.

The hours are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

