Senior Activity Club reopens in Lynn Haven

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven continues to slowly, but surely, recover following Hurricane Michael’s damage two years ago.

Tuesday was a reminder, as the Senior Activity Club reopened with a new and improved building after it was completely destroyed by the storm.

The building received a new roof a year ago, and the construction started in May. Officials say the process has been long but very worth it.

Seniors in the community are thrilled with the new building and look forward to all they can use it for.

“They already have plans, they’re getting ready for their chair aerobics, and card games, and puzzles,” Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said. “It’s just a great fellowship. They are very, very excited about it.”

Club officials are being very careful to follow all COVID-19 protocols. As a result, the club will be open three days a week instead of the usual five.

