Advertisement

Server arrested on credit card fraud charges

Zyasia Collins was arrested on a felony count and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a...
Zyasia Collins was arrested on a felony count and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit card.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly used two credit cards that did not belong to her.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say Monday they received two reports of credit cards used to buy things without permission. The victims both reported they had previously used their cards at a local restaurant.

Investigators say both victims were served by Zyasia Collins, 19, of Callaway. They say it was reported Collins acted suspicious after getting one of the victim’s credit cards.

Deputies say they worked with the restaurant and saw video of Collins with the cards and said her actions were suspicious. They say restaurant management confronted Collins about the cards and she said to them she took pictures of the cards and used them for personal purchases.

Collins was arrested on a felony count and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Collins was before a judge Tuesday and her bond was set at $10,000.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by credit card fraud should contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NO SHELTER AVAILABLE FOR MEN
Homeless without shelter during overnight freeze
One man is lighting up Bay County for Christmas to help those in need.
Lynn Haven man uses his Christmas lights show to help local nonprofits
From Left to Right: Joseph Eldridge, Allison Harrison, Tonia Harrison, and Nikki Harrison.
Four arrested in child molestation case
Officials say the crash occurred along Lucas Lake Road around 10:30 p.m.
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Washington County
Stuart Bee, 62, was rescued after clinging to his vessel more than 80 miles from the Florida...
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off Florida coast

Latest News

Panama City leaders held a public meeting on the future of Baker Court.
Panama City holds public meeting on future of Baker Court
If you're depending on a space heater, well there can sometimes be a problem with those too.
As the cold weather hits, heating your house can be dangerous
It's been almost two weeks since six vacationers were stuck at the top of the Pier Park...
The SkyWheel at Pier Park remains dark
A freezing warning is again in effect for the panhandle
Tuesday Evening Forecast
A freezing warning is again in effect for the panhandle
Tuesday Evening Forecast