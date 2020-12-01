Server arrested on credit card fraud charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly used two credit cards that did not belong to her.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say Monday they received two reports of credit cards used to buy things without permission. The victims both reported they had previously used their cards at a local restaurant.

Investigators say both victims were served by Zyasia Collins, 19, of Callaway. They say it was reported Collins acted suspicious after getting one of the victim’s credit cards.

Deputies say they worked with the restaurant and saw video of Collins with the cards and said her actions were suspicious. They say restaurant management confronted Collins about the cards and she said to them she took pictures of the cards and used them for personal purchases.

Collins was arrested on a felony count and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Collins was before a judge Tuesday and her bond was set at $10,000.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by credit card fraud should contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700.

