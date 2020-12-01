Advertisement

Shut down and transition plan approved for incinerator

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners officially approved Tuesday morning to shut down the incinerator and get the ball rolling on a transition plan.

Citizens have voiced some concerns with shutting down the incinerator, like the fly problem and where locals can take their trash. The county says they’ll be spraying to eliminate the fly problem, and that locals can take trash and debris to a roll-off located at the incinerator.

Commissioner Bill Dozier said the benefits of shutting down the facility were greater than keeping it open.

“With us shutting it down, down the facility, we’ll be able to save the tax-payers right at $20, we’re going to lower it approximately $20 a ton,” Dozier said. “So, that’s a huge savings for tax-payers.”

Dozier said there are a lot of moving parts to this shut down, but the facility should be completely closed come March.

