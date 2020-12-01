Advertisement

Six new ambulances coming to Bay County

The county will be adding six more to the fleet.
By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners voted to add more vehicles to its first responder fleet.

Six new ambulances will be making their way to Bay County thanks to money from the CARES Act. Commissioner Robert Carroll said these ambulances face a lot of wear and tear because of how they have to be driven in emergency situations. Ambulances that were bought just two years ago already have more than 100,000 miles on them.

Carroll said this purchase would not have been possible without the CARES Act.

“Now we have an opportunity with some CARES money to update the fleet, so it’s a great opportunity to get new vehicles and update the fleet,” Carroll said. “We probably spend over $300,000 or more on maintenance a year, so it’s a great opportunity.”

Carroll said the county had already agreed to buy three new vehicles, but the extra money allowed them to buy double the amount.

