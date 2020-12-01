Snowbird season expected to look different this year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The coronavirus is proving to be a double-edged sword for snowbird season this year.

”It’s kind of a mixed bag,” Visit Panama City Beach President and CEO Dan Rowe said.

Panama City Beach officials said the pandemic will prevent more northern snowbirds from making the trip but it may bring more families.

”People are able to go to virtual school and people are able to work from home so they’re coming and doing it here,” Rowe said.

Book That Condo Owner Reggie Johns sees the same trend, actually causing a rise in numbers.

”I had a chance to review our numbers and speak to our reservation staff, and we have a number of families who are coming down that mom and dad can work remote, kids are going to school remote, so we’re pretty surprised to see the uptick in the month of December,” Johns said.

The loss is more evident for others.

The Panama City Beach Senior Center sees the majority of the snowbird demographic. The majority also known to be at the most risk for COVID-19.

”The numbers are terrible, and we’re seniors so that’s really scary,” Panama City Beach Senior Center President Mugsy Parens said.

Leaders said it’s still early in the season to notice a real drop in visitors but there are some regulars they know for sure aren’t coming. This includes frequent visitors from Canada.

Officials said even though we aren’t looking at the same snowbird season, there will still be visitors. Also, while business will most likely fall, they expect numbers to climb back up in the spring.

