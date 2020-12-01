Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar and satellite this morning with clear skies overhead. We’ll get plenty of sunshine ahead for today.

However, it’s downright cold! The clear skies overnight, along with the cold northerly flow, have allowed temperatures to drop down below freezing away from the coast for the first time this year. Temperatures will start out in the 20s for some inland to mid 30s on the coast. However, with that light northerly wind, feels like temperatures for all will be in the 20s before sunrise for most. In fact, feels like temperatures will likely be below 35° through much of the morning commute. So be sure to bundle up heading out the door, as we won’t warm up much under the sunshine today.

Highs today reach the low to mid 50s this afternoon for big-time seasonal chill for this time of year. Average highs to start December are closer to the upper 60s. And we’re not done with this cold snap either.

While the core of the cold air will head out to the east with our departing storm system from the weekend, we’ll still have a perfect recipe to rival this morning’s temperatures heading into Wednesday. Skies will remain clear thanks to high pressure building in from the west. While we’ll still sit on the east side of that high and in northerly flow, winds tend to calm a bit more under high pressure. The combination of clear skies and calming winds will allow for the earth to release it’s warmth in to space unimpeded. And with the release of heat from the ground, we’ll be able to cool off to the maximum, or what’s known as maximum radiational cooling!

Lows tonight will return to the low to mid 30s on the coast, that’s in large part due to the warmer waters of the Gulf and bays. However, inland lows have a better chance at besting this morning’s start reaching the mid to upper 20s in some of our typical cold spots.

We’ll have another sunny but below average day ahead for Wednesday as highs only reach the upper 50s. Temperatures return to a more seasonal feel for the end of the work week.

For today, abundant sunshine with chilly highs only reaching the low to mid 50s. Another freeze is possible tonight, especially away from the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast is full of sunshine once again for tomorrow with chilly temperatures sticking around for another day before we return to a more seasonal high by the end of the work week.

