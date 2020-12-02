Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, December 1st

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

High School Basketball/Boys

Malone 82 Poplar Springs 62

Holmes 70 Freeport 41

Paxton 86 PCA 75

South Walton 42 Mosley 46

Bethlehem 38 Altha 67

Wewahitchka 21 North Bay Haven 77

High School Basketball/Girls

Gulf Breeze 69 Laurel Hills 44

Rutherford 70 Wewahitchka 19

Walton 23 Paxton 60

High School Soccer/Girls

Pensacola 0 Niceville 4

Mosley 3 Navarre 0

Gulf Breeze 4 Arnold 1

