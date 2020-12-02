Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, December 1st
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -
High School Basketball/Boys
Malone 82 Poplar Springs 62
Holmes 70 Freeport 41
Paxton 86 PCA 75
South Walton 42 Mosley 46
Bethlehem 38 Altha 67
Wewahitchka 21 North Bay Haven 77
High School Basketball/Girls
Gulf Breeze 69 Laurel Hills 44
Rutherford 70 Wewahitchka 19
Walton 23 Paxton 60
High School Soccer/Girls
Pensacola 0 Niceville 4
Mosley 3 Navarre 0
Gulf Breeze 4 Arnold 1
