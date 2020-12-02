Arrest made in Dollar General robbery

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve made an arrest in a November 30 robbery at the Dollar General located at 4335 Highway 231.

Officials say 40-year-old Ardarreyus Antwuane Walton entered the store just after 8pm, waved a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. Deputies say once Walton got the cash, he left the store.

After a two-day investigation, investigators say they were led to a home on Brannon Road where they believed the suspect was located.

After conducting surveillance, investigators tell us they saw Walton getting into the passenger seat of a vehicle at the residence. He was taken into custody.

They say the firearm used in the robbery was also apprehended.

Walton has been charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

