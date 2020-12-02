Advertisement

Arrest made in Dollar General robbery

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Ardarreyus Antwuane Walton was arrested for...
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Ardarreyus Antwuane Walton was arrested for allegedly robbing an area Dollar General store in late November.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve made an arrest in a November 30 robbery at the Dollar General located at 4335 Highway 231.

Officials say 40-year-old Ardarreyus Antwuane Walton entered the store just after 8pm, waved a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. Deputies say once Walton got the cash, he left the store.

After a two-day investigation, investigators say they were led to a home on Brannon Road where they believed the suspect was located.

After conducting surveillance, investigators tell us they saw Walton getting into the passenger seat of a vehicle at the residence. He was taken into custody.

They say the firearm used in the robbery was also apprehended.

Walton has been charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zyasia Collins was arrested on a felony count and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a...
Server arrested on credit card fraud charges
From Left to Right: Joseph Eldridge, Allison Harrison, Tonia Harrison, and Nikki Harrison.
Four arrested in child molestation case
The idea came about when arrested users were telling deputies where they were buying the drugs.
Unusual signs in Franklin County initiative to defeat the county’s meth problem
Pedestrian killed in fatal Okaloosa County crash
An elderly man was rescued from his New Smyrna Beach, Florida, home by an Amazon delivery...
Amazon driver runs into burning Fla. home to rescue elderly man

Latest News

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.
Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month
Cyber Monday purchases will be arriving soon. What can homeowners do to protect their holiday...
Porch Pirates
The Walton County Commissioners are taking the first steps to fast-track industrial, commercial...
331 Development Plan
Live Christmas trees are a hot commodity across the nation this year. The local Boys and Girls...
Real Christmas Trees
Rain is headed to the panhandle by Friday
Wednesday Evening Forecast