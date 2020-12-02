Advertisement

As the cold weather hits, heating your house can be dangerous

If you're depending on a space heater, well there can sometimes be a problem with those too.
By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the temperatures dropping, people will be turning on those space heaters or find other ways to stay warm. And if you’re not careful, that could lead to an unwanted fire. Here’s what you can do to prevent any problems:

Panama City Beach Fire Captain Garret Jackson said one place to start is your fireplace. Get it inspected and cleaned. If you’re depending on a space heater, there can sometimes be a problem with those too.

“If they do get too close to furniture or drapery, they will cause small fires. They have heat elements inside of them that cause high temperatures that will cause small fires,” said Captain Jackson.

Captain Jackson adds they recommend one that has gone through additional testing and to get a model that if tipped over, it turns off automatically. He said another common complaint they hear is when people turn their heaters on for the first time.

“The dust that gets on those heating elements just burns off and it’s pretty common we get called to a lot of houses where they do smell smoke. There’s no active fire and it is commonly just the dust burning off the heating elements. It’s not really a danger, but it is common,” said Captain Jackson.

Captain Jackson said to always make sure you have a working smoke detector in every room of your house. Also get them tested and replace the batteries twice a year.

