Beach Optimist Christmas Parade returns with different route this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas in our area, which means its nearly time for this year’s Beach Optimist Christmas Parade. Some guests joined us at the station with the details.

The Beach Optimist 2020 Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 5 starting at 5 p.m. There is no entrance fee required.

Organizers say that due to COVID-19 concerns, the parade route has been changed. The parade will start at Surfside Middle School on Nautilus Road, go South on Nautilus, turn right onto Front Beach Road, turn right on Powell Adams Rd, and then end in the Walmart parking lot and behind Target.

The parade will start at Surfside Middle School on Nautilus Road, go South on Nautilus, turn right onto Front Beach Road, turn right on Powell Adams Rd, and end in the Walmart parking lot and behind Target. (WJHG-TV)

Last year, organizers say they had 80 entrants ranging from a group of two people walking to support their political candidate, to high school marching bands, to the Panama City Beach Fire Department fire trucks. This year, all vehicles with more than three axles must provide sufficient adult wheel walkers, and candy may be thrown from floats. It can only be handed out by walkers.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.