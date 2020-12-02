Advertisement

Beach Optimist Christmas Parade returns with different route this weekend

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas in our area, which means its nearly time for this year’s Beach Optimist Christmas Parade. Some guests joined us at the station with the details.

The Beach Optimist 2020 Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 5 starting at 5 p.m. There is no entrance fee required.

Organizers say that due to COVID-19 concerns, the parade route has been changed. The parade will start at Surfside Middle School on Nautilus Road, go South on Nautilus, turn right onto Front Beach Road, turn right on Powell Adams Rd, and then end in the Walmart parking lot and behind Target.

The parade will start at Surfside Middle School on Nautilus Road, go South on Nautilus, turn...
The parade will start at Surfside Middle School on Nautilus Road, go South on Nautilus, turn right onto Front Beach Road, turn right on Powell Adams Rd, and end in the Walmart parking lot and behind Target.(WJHG-TV)

Last year, organizers say they had 80 entrants ranging from a group of two people walking to support their political candidate, to high school marching bands, to the Panama City Beach Fire Department fire trucks. This year, all vehicles with more than three axles must provide sufficient adult wheel walkers, and candy may be thrown from floats. It can only be handed out by walkers.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zyasia Collins was arrested on a felony count and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a...
Server arrested on credit card fraud charges
From Left to Right: Joseph Eldridge, Allison Harrison, Tonia Harrison, and Nikki Harrison.
Four arrested in child molestation case
The idea came about when arrested users were telling deputies where they were buying the drugs.
Unusual signs in Franklin County initiative to defeat the county’s meth problem
An elderly man was rescued from his New Smyrna Beach, Florida, home by an Amazon delivery...
Amazon driver runs into burning Fla. home to rescue elderly man
Pedestrian killed in fatal Okaloosa County crash

Latest News

Moses is a senior at Deane Bozeman where he is involved in multiple clubs within the school.
850Strong Student of the Week
Sponsored by Certified Roofing Solutions.
This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Moses Alti
CHRISTMAS IS AROUND THE CORNER, AND THE BEACH OPTIMIST CLUB IS GETTING READY FOR THEIR ANNUAL...
OPTIMIST CHRISTMAS PARADE
Pedestrian killed in fatal Okaloosa County crash