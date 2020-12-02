Advertisement

CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, as the virus rages across the nation.

According to a senior administration official, the new guidelines, which are set to be released as soon as Tuesday evening, will allow people who have come in contact to someone infected with the virus to resume normal activity after 10 days, or 7 days if they receive a negative test result. That’s down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement, said the policy change has been discussed for some time, as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus. It was discussed Tuesday at a White House coronavirus task force meeting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NO SHELTER AVAILABLE FOR MEN
Homeless without shelter during overnight freeze
One man is lighting up Bay County for Christmas to help those in need.
Lynn Haven man uses his Christmas lights show to help local nonprofits
From Left to Right: Joseph Eldridge, Allison Harrison, Tonia Harrison, and Nikki Harrison.
Four arrested in child molestation case
Officials say the crash occurred along Lucas Lake Road around 10:30 p.m.
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Washington County
Stuart Bee, 62, was rescued after clinging to his vessel more than 80 miles from the Florida...
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off Florida coast

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Panama City leaders held a public meeting on the future of Baker Court.
Panama City holds public meeting on future of Baker Court
If you're depending on a space heater, well there can sometimes be a problem with those too.
As the cold weather hits, heating your house can be dangerous
It's been almost two weeks since six vacationers were stuck at the top of the Pier Park...
The SkyWheel at Pier Park remains dark