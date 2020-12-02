Advertisement

Commodores working this week without their head coach on the floor.

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Area Juco basketball teams continue to plow through the long fall of workouts, with their first game still over six weeks away.

I thought I’d check in on the Gulf Coast mens squad as it went through an early afternoon workout Tuesday. As it happens, the Commodores currently under the guidance of assistant coaches Scott Jackson and Ward Griffith, at least on the floor in practice.

That’s because head coach Phil Gaffney is sitting out another forced absence. Though he’s testing negative, his wife has COVID keeping the coach away from campus, his players and the gym floor.

“It’s just the way it is.” coach Gaffney told me via Zoom Tuesday. “Just the way this crazy year has caused us not to practice and not play games, is now causing me...not to coach. But fortunately we had this incident last year when I had the heart attack and the whole month of February and part of March Scott Jackson, Ward Griffith and Jason Carpenter took over, did a great job of coaching, just like if I wasn’t there. They did an unbelievable job. And I’m sure for the next week they’ll do a great job as well.”

Carpenter, Gaffney’s nephew, also having to sit out in quarantine this week.

Our conversation also steered us to the lengthy practice season Juco teams are going through, with no game as a reward once or twice a week, as would be happening this month in a normal year.

“So we’re really fighting the boredom part of it.” coach Gaffney told me. “Where we’re really just trying to practice as much as we can. Make practice exciting and fun because the games don’t start until around January 20th. I think it’s a good idea that the NJCAA did that. I think pushing it back was smart. You can see by all the Division One games now that aren’t being played, and they’ve had all the trouble that they’ve had. But unfortunately practicing for four months doesn’t make for a real happy team.”

The Commodores open the regular season January 20th at home against Florida Coastal Prep.

