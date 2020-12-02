Advertisement

New Year’s Eve Beach Ball event in Pier Park canceled

The New Year's Eve Beach Ball event held at Pier Park annually has been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.(WJHG/WECP-TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The New Year’s Eve Beach Ball event held annually at Pier Park in Panama City Beach has been canceled this year because of the pandemic.

We reached out to Pier Park officials for comment and received this statement: “In response to COVID-19, we have made the decision to scale back our holiday activities for this year and will not be hosting the annual New Year’s Eve Beach Ball event,” Vice President of Marketing Joellyn Fellmeth said.

Fellmeth works for Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations, the PR firm representing Pier Park.

No other information is available at this time.

