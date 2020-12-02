Advertisement

Panama City holds public meeting on future of Baker Court

Panama City leaders held a public meeting on the future of Baker Court.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Baker Court in Panama City could see some improvements to its infrastructure within the next year.

Panama City officials held a public meeting Tuesday to go over water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure replacement projects for Baker Court.

They also discussed adding new pavement and sidewalks. City officials presented two options for the road, one with sidewalks and bike paths and one with just additional sidewalks and green space.

City and project officials got feedback from the public and now have a better vision for the future of the project.

”The citizens, it’s their city and when we’re going to do something inside the city of Panama City, we want to hear from them,” said Panama City Commissioner Mike Nichols. “It’s their voice that makes things happen. So, if it’s good bad or indifferent, we want to hear about that.”

City leaders plan on holding another public meeting for the Baker Court project in January.

