Pedestrian killed in fatal Okaloosa County crash

(KY3)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One person is dead after a crash in Okaloosa County Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old New York man was walking in the area of State Road 85 near Joe Martin Circle as three vehicles were also travelling north in the right lane: a SUV and two sedans, respectively. Troopers say the driver of the SUV failed to observe the man walking and struck him at around 7:30 a.m.

Then, the drivers of both sedans failed to observe the incident, striking the man a second and third time. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

No other injuries were reported by other drivers.

