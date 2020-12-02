Pedestrian killed in fatal Okaloosa County crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One person is dead after a crash in Okaloosa County Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 28-year-old New York man was walking in the area of State Road 85 near Joe Martin Circle as three vehicles were also travelling north in the right lane: a SUV and two sedans, respectively. Troopers say the driver of the SUV failed to observe the man walking and struck him at around 7:30 a.m.

Then, the drivers of both sedans failed to observe the incident, striking the man a second and third time. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

No other injuries were reported by other drivers.

