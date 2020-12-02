Advertisement

The SkyWheel at Pier Park remains dark

It's been almost two weeks since six vacationers were stuck at the top of the Pier Park...
It's been almost two weeks since six vacationers were stuck at the top of the Pier Park SkyWheel more than 180 feet in the air.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:07 PM CST
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been almost two weeks since six vacationers were stuck at the top of the Pier Park SkyWheel more than 180 feet in the air. While the six hour rescue mission is still being investigated, some might have noticed the Panama City Beach sky is a little less illuminated.

The SkyWheel is normally lit up for the holidays, giving off a very festive glow. SkyWheel Attractions Marketing and Brand Manager Rachel Beckerman did not want to go on camera, but tells us it all depends on what work they are doing on the wheel that day as to whether the lights will be on.

Beckerman said after the power outage, they found problems with their electrical systems, but still have not been able to locate the source. She adds they are waiting to replace some electrical components and the SkyWheel will remain closed until all proper inspections are complete.

SkyWheel Attractions is now working with the state on this investigation.

