BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Moses Alti.

Moses is a senior at Deane Bozeman where he is involved in multiple clubs within the school. Moses is a member of the band, National Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society, that’s just to name a few.

He said his band director, Brandon Poiroux, has been very influential throughout his time in school by pushing him to be better musically and as a student.

Moses said that he did not become the excellent student that he is alone.

“I can’t say it’s all me,” he said. “There’s so many people in my life that have helped me. Like my parents, my friends, all the people that are also involved in these clubs. Yea, it’s not just me. It’s a whole school effort.”

Moses is currently taking college classes at Gulf Coast State College. He will be attending FSU and working towards a political-science degree. Moses hopes to one day be a lawyer.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.