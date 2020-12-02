Advertisement

Three Arnold seniors sign scholarship offers Tuesday

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Three Arnold student-athletes able to take a big step towards their futures, in both the educational and athletic sense. Those three Arnold seniors signing scholarship offers Tuesday in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches.

Layla Waddell signed a softball scholarship with Wallace College, a Juco in Dothan. So she stays relatively close to home.

Sarah Livingstone staying even closer, signing on with coach Scott Allen and the Gulf Coast volleyball program.

And Carson Dorsey also staying local to further his baseball career, signing on with Mike Kandler and the Gulf Coast baseball program.

So a big day for these three Marlins, and another indication that even in this age of COVID, with the help of motivated college coaches, kids can get seen and land these opportunities. Arnold A.D. and head softball coach Rick Green expounds on that for us.

“It’s hard to get to college coaches out there.” coach Green said. “This is the honest truth, I’ve had more college coaches try to contact me through social media and telephone calls this year than I ever have. I usually get one a month anyway, but I’m getting one a week now, of coaches asking me if there is anybody out there because some of them cannot go out and scout. And not everybody has film on everybody. These young people are very fortunate that they have coaches that were looking for them and found them. And all three of the students can really play their sport.

And Green in both his role as A.D. and softball coach, was rather excited about being able to gather in his school’s Media Center and preside over a signing ceremony. Though some Arnold seniors did sign scholarships last spring, they couldn’t do so at the school and with any ceremony to them.

“This is our first signing in a COVID-19 season.” said Green. “We didn’t do this last spring. So this is our first signing. So maybe a little normalcy, we’re coming back to. And it makes me happy because I’m proud to stand up here. And always proud to stand up here and talk about student-athletes.”

