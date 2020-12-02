Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Tonight will be the coldest of this cold snap with a freeze warning in effect even down to the coast. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to near 30 inland w/low to mid 30s at the coast. All of us will have to deal with some frost so cover up any sensitive plants. Highs will begin to warm up Wednesday w/highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will turn easterly at 5-10 mph. By Thursday the temperatures warm into the upper 60s with more clouds and by Friday rain returns to the forecast.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.