Wednesday Forecast

It’s another mainly clear sky over NWFL this morning with just a little thin layer of upper level cirrus clouds passing through. While they won’t be enough to block out the sunshine. They do have a little affect on our temperatures this morning trapping a little bit of the earth’s warmth.

Some of us on the coast with the upper level clouds in place are several degrees warmer than yesterday. Yet where skies are more clear inland, we’re actually a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Inland temperatures are starting out in the 20s this morning while coastal locations are above freezing in the 30s.

Many of us in the Panhandle from the coast to inland areas will have frost. In fact, even on the coast, elevated surfaces away from the warmer ground temperatures will have some frost, like car tops and windshields. So you may need to get out and start the defroster or get to scraping before hitting the road if your car is parked outside. Or you could just let the sunshine do the job for you. Once we get past 7 or 8am, the sun will have melted away any frost left over from the night before.

Temperatures will warm a bit quicker than yesterday. But we’re still chilly in the 30s and 40s for most of the morning. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 50s near 60 degrees for most today.

Clouds go on the increase tonight as our next developing cold frontal system takes shape in the Western Gulf around Texas and Louisiana. That will prevent us from seeing a freeze heading into Thursday morning for most. Some inland areas may still see a bit of frost on elevated surfaces. So to be safe, keep any sensitive plants covered and animals sheltered.

We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy Thursday, rain free, but warmer as winds shift a bit more easterly ahead of the approaching system. Highs tomorrow reach the upper 60s, or a more seasonal feel.

That approaching system gets here on Friday where we’ll expect to see some batches of passing showers through the day, possibly favoring more of the second half of the day.

For today, more sunshine and chilly temperatures with highs topping out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast brings back a bit of warmth heading into the end of the work week with our next rain maker moving through on Friday.

