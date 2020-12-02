Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson dies at 79

The WWE said Wednesday that Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79.
The WWE said Wednesday that Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79.(WWE)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pat Patterson, a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer and the first Intercontinental champion, has died at the age of 79, the company said Wednesday.

Patterson spent decades in professional wrestling, as an in-ring performer and working behind the scenes. He wrote about his life and career in the 2016 autobiography “Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called Patterson one of the greatest mentors he had in the business, in a review for the book.

“He has been instrumental in some of the greatest story lines and matches in my entire career, and I am forever grateful for his guidance and knowledge,” Johnson said in the review.

The WWE stated in a news release that Patterson’s career as a performer began in 1958. Highlights included the AWA Tag Team Championship and a rivalry with Sgt. Slaughter, in addition to the being the inaugural Intercontinental title holder.

Patterson also is credited with creating the format for the Royal Rumble match, WWE said.

Many fans became familiar with him in the ’90s as one of Vince McMahon’s “Stooges,” along with fellow former wrestler Gerald Brisco.

He was inducted by Bret Hart into the company’s Hall of Fame in 1996.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zyasia Collins was arrested on a felony count and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a...
Server arrested on credit card fraud charges
From Left to Right: Joseph Eldridge, Allison Harrison, Tonia Harrison, and Nikki Harrison.
Four arrested in child molestation case
The idea came about when arrested users were telling deputies where they were buying the drugs.
Unusual signs in Franklin County initiative to defeat the county’s meth problem
An elderly man was rescued from his New Smyrna Beach, Florida, home by an Amazon delivery...
Amazon driver runs into burning Fla. home to rescue elderly man
Pedestrian killed in fatal Okaloosa County crash

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 29, 2011, file photo shows the signature of president Abraham Lincoln on a...
US lawmakers unveil anti-slavery constitutional amendment
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell fist bumps Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after a...
Fed and Treasury urge Congress to approve more virus relief
San Francisco joins 63 California cities and counties with a ban on tobacco smoking inside...
San Francisco bans smoking inside apartments; pot smoking OK
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Olympic gold medalist and philanthropist Rafer...
Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon champion, dies at 86