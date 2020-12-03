Eagles look ahead to trip to Jacksonville area for state semifinal Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Niceville Eagles are getting closer to a trip east to the Jacksonville area and a game Friday night at Fleming Island. Coach Grant Thompson and his team will take on the Golden Eagles in a 7A state semifinal game Friday night.

This will be the 4th playoff game for the Eagles this postseason, after wins previously over Crestview, Leon and Buchholz. The wins over Crestview and Leon blowouts, the win last week at Buchholz a double overtime thriller.

Certainly this 10-0 ride has been a good one for the Eagles and their fans. And it’s something coach Thompson says he and his guys appreciate, and certainly don’t take for granted, especially given the way things looked back in August!

“No I mean back in August we weren’t sure that we were going to play, things looked pretty dire.” coach Thompson told me via Zoom this week. “So we feel very fortunate to be playing at all this season. And that’s how I feel and I know our guys do. Just very fortunate.”

Coach Thompson though still very wary of the possibility of COVID affecting his team this week, and if they win, into the week of the championship game. He says however, he can’t spend much time worrying about that!

“There’s some things we just can’t control.” coach Thompson said. “We do the best that we can. We follow the guidelines provided. And if it happens, it happens. We know that’s it’s going to happen. It’s happened to other teams, it’s happened to other teams at our school. And if it does we’ll just have to deal with it. But I do feel really good that we’re doing everything we can to mitigate that risk.”

The Eagles head east averaging more than 42 points per game, and their lowest output this season was 35 points. They won last week at Buchholz 38-35 in double overtime. Coach Thompson says he believes getting tested like that, on the road, should carry over into this week’s game. That game Friday night at 7:30 eastern, and we’ll have the highlights in our late news Friday.

