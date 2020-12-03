Advertisement

Local man with samurai sword arrested in stabbing incident

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested 22-year-old Zachery Ables after two females...
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested 22-year-old Zachery Ables after two females reported he cut them with a large knife.(BAY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested 22-year-old Zachery Ables after two females reported he cut them with a large knife.

The incident occurred at a residence on Beulah Avenue in Callaway.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found the women with serious cuts to their faces, heads and bodies. Both women were taken to a local hospital. We’re told while their injuries are serious, they’re not life threatening.

Officials say the victims told them the suspect could still be inside their home, so deputies went to check things out. We’re told they found blood droplets in large areas of concentration at the home; however, they were unable to locate Ables.

Sheriff’s deputies say they alerted local law enforcement to be on the lookout for the suspect and within minutes he was located on Highway 22 just west of Star Avenue. Officials say he was carrying a full-sized Katana, or Samurai sword.

According to reports, the deputies got Ables to put his sword on the ground, and they arrested him.

Officials say they also found a 5-inch paring knife on the suspect.

Ables has been charged with Aggravated Battery.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zyasia Collins was arrested on a felony count and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a...
Server arrested on credit card fraud charges
Pedestrian killed in fatal Okaloosa County crash
The idea came about when arrested users were telling deputies where they were buying the drugs.
Unusual signs in Franklin County initiative to defeat the county’s meth problem
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Ardarreyus Antwuane Walton was arrested for...
Arrest made in Dollar General robbery
From Left to Right: Joseph Eldridge, Allison Harrison, Tonia Harrison, and Nikki Harrison.
Four arrested in child molestation case

Latest News

This week's Golden Apple Award goes to Jamie Kelly.
This weeks Golden Apple Award goes to...
This Week's Golden Apple Winner
This Week's Golden Apple Winner
Pedestrian hit by car, dies in Okaloosa County
An update on the cold stunned sea turtles that are being rehabilitated at Gulf World.
Cold Stunned Turtles