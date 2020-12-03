Move over Grinch, porch pirates are trying to steal your Christmas by ripping off your packages

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just like the Grinch tried to steal Christmas, porch pirates are trying to steal your Christmas by ripping off your packages.

With Cyber Monday falling this week, that means a lot of purchases will start arriving on people’s front steps and it also means some will go missing.

“Porch pirates are really taking advantage of the fact that people are really putting a lot of money into these packages that they’re ordering and there’s not really any true security mechanism put in place to prevent those packages from being stolen,” said Lieutenant J.R Talamantez of the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Talamantez said theft in general always goes up during the holiday season, but the amount of porch pirate cases they see depends on a lot of factors such as weather.

Lieutenant Talamantez adds one of the most common ways to protect yourself against theft is installing a motion activated doorbell camera like Ring.

“It doesn’t have to be Ring. It can be any type of doorbell camera or security camera. Anything that helps you monitor the front access of your house is very helpful, not only to you, but to us if we’re trying to figure out those problems,” said Lieutenant Talamantez.

He said to always choose a delivery time and date for when you’ll be home, or having it delivered to a neighbor or friend’s house. Other options include having it delivered to a store for curbside pickup.

We spoke with several shoppers on Wednesday who said that they don’t do anything special to protect their packages once they’ve been delivered and that they didn’t think porch pirates were that big of a deal.

Lieutenant Talamantez said they can see anywhere from 10 to 100 thefts reported.

Shopper Haley Garcia said porch pirates are more common in her community because she receives newsletters about it prompting her not to online shop as much.

“I do prefer doing my own in store shopping versus online because we aren’t home as much and having packages dropped off, especially this time of the year, I worry a little bit more about that,” said Garcia.

In the end, Lieutenant Talamantez said having a plan is the best way to protect your purchases.

