New Year’s Eve fireworks planned in Panama City Beach

Visitors are invited to ring in the New Year in Panama City Beach with the first “Visit Panama City Beach New Year’s Eve Fireworks” celebration on December 31, 2020.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Visitors are invited to ring in the New Year in Panama City Beach with the first “Visit Panama City Beach New Year’s Eve Fireworks” celebration on December 31, 2020.

This breathtaking fireworks display will feature not one, but three different fireworks shows and can be viewed in-person on the destination’s 27 miles of award-winning beaches. The fireworks will begin simultaneously at midnight and will be set off from Schooner’s, the Russell-Fields City Pier, and the M.B. Miller County Pier.

“Although this is not our normal New Year’s Eve extravaganza, we have modified this year’s event so that our locals and visitors alike would be able to celebrate this special holiday with loved ones,” says Visit Panama City Beach President and CEO Dan Rowe. “Our beautiful shores provide plenty of wide-open space for individuals to spread out, and we are thrilled to be able to provide a safe way to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome the New Year.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

For more information regarding safety precautions, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html.

For more information on Visit Panama City Beach New Year’s Eve Fireworks, visit https://bit.ly/3ofKO1g.

For images of Panama City Beach’s famous fireworks displays, visit https://bit.ly/37mbUMR.

For general images of Panama City Beach, visit https://bit.ly/2AqNp5g.

