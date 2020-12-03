Advertisement

North Bay Haven suspends extracurricular activities through December 14th

Buc's suspend sports for ten days
By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -For the athletic teams of North Bay Haven it’s going to be a little break for the next week and a half.

Bucks Athletic Director Kevin Jacobs telling us Tuesday night the school’s suspending all extracurricular activities until December 14th. As he puts it, the school is “erring on the side of caution and in the best interest of the student-athletes.”

Coach Jacobs says they have some athletes who’ve tested positive, and with contact tracing and quarantines, well some teams would be playing shorthanded, and they would be risking further spread.

This he says should help keep more students in school, and that certainly is among the priorities.

The suspension of sports includes all games and team workouts. This affects girls and boys soccer, girls weightlifting and girls and boys basketball.

As it happened, the North Bay Haven soccer teams both set to host Walton Wednesday night at the PCB Sports Complex. The teams showed up before getting the word of the shutdown, which coach Jacobs says was supposed to start tomorrow. The officials had been given notice and thought the Buc’s were shutting things down Wednesday, so they never showed. The girls teams went on to play an exhibition since there were no refs on hand.

