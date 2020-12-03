Pedestrian hit by car, dies in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 77-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car in Okaloosa County Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was walking in the road on 23rd Street at Deepwater Lane when a sedan going eastbound struck her. She was transported to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

