Pedestrian hit by car, dies in Okaloosa County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 2:18 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 77-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car in Okaloosa County Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was walking in the road on 23rd Street at Deepwater Lane when a sedan going eastbound struck her. She was transported to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

