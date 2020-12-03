Plans to help increase development along Highway 331 in the works

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County Commissioners are taking steps to bring more affordable housing and jobs to areas north of the Choctawhatchee Bay.

At the last meeting in November, the board heard the first reading of plans to revise the land development code.

“Well there’s different aspects to it. Job development is great. I think there needs to be more career options down here, so the more big businesses we can get to move into Panama City, Destin, things like that would be awesome because you have a whole bunch of small companies and they do great employment around here and the more we can get, always better,” said Levi McConnell who lives in Freeport.

Walton County planning director Mac Carpenter said the plans would fast track developments for things like affordable housing and businesses that would create more high paying jobs.

“If you’re going to create at least five paying jobs that are in excess of our median income, you can get in through the fast track program with that kind of commercial development. If you’re creating affordable housing we’ve got a fast track for that also. If it’s a large scale mixed-use development that will provide opportunities for living, working, shopping and playing, then that will also qualify,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter said there are still going to be some restrictions to keep the nature scenery along the Highway 331 corridor.

“These aren’t the typical scenic corridors in Walton County, however, they do have a certain amount of access management and aesthetics involved. It’s not as restrictive as our standing in south county, but they are designed to attract quality development,” said Carpenter.

