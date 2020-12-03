Real Christmas trees in high demand this holiday season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nothing beats the smell of a fresh Christmas tree to jump start the holiday season, which may be why they are in high demand in Bay County.

“Our first shipment of trees came in the Saturday before Thanksgiving,” said the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Bay County Hank Hill. “We got a total of 612 trees. We sold all of those trees in 5 days.”

A quick sellout called for a second round of trees to be delivered that have been selling just as fast.

“We got 400 trees off the load on Monday, and we’ve probably sold a little better than 200 trees,” said Hill.

Locally, Christmas trees sold quickly last year, but we’re told this season, they have been going even faster.

“People show up when we’re unloading and literally as soon as we open people are standing by their trees and declaring ‘this is mine!’” said Hill. “It’s almost like Black Friday but I call it Green Friday here at the tree lot.”

Those selling the Christmas trees said a real Christmas tree can bring some positivity to the end of 2020.

“People are ready to move past COVID. It still is affecting a lot of people, but it’s a sense of normalcy and people are ready to get their Christmas cheer on,” said Hill. “Nothing sets the mood like the Christmas tree.”

These Christmas trees are so desired some people will do anything to get them.

“We’ve had people drive over from other areas to our Christmas tree lot to buy our trees because we buy premium trees,” said Hill. “You will not find a better tree in Bay County.”

The lot on 23rd Street in Panama City is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until all the trees are sold out.

