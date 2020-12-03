Advertisement

This weeks Golden Apple Award goes to...

By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weeks Golden Apple Award Winner is Jamie Kelly.

Mrs. Kelly is a 3rd grade teacher at Patronis Elementary. She has been teaching for more than 20 years.

She was nominated for the Golden Apple by a colleague who said Mrs. Kelly is a hidden gem in the education system. She goes above and beyond to meet each individual student’s needs. This means sometimes holding Zoom sessions on the weekends to make sure students that are learning virtually are still on track.

Mrs. Kelly said she is stunned to receive this award and says she couldn’t imagine any other job than teaching today’s youth.

“I enjoy teaching them and I love the kids,” said Mrs. Kelly. “I have a love for learning and it’s always exciting to share that with the kids. They just make my day happy every day.”

Mrs. Kelly said teaching during a pandemic has been difficult, but it is her job to make sure that each student is progressing because she says if she doesn’t, who would?

