Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but an active morning on satellite with a thick cloud deck passing through our skies. We’ll see that filter out some sunshine throughout the day today. Otherwise, those clouds are helping to keep temperatures away from the freezing point!

Although, a little patchy frost may still be possible in some of our inland areas that are the coldest. Temperatures are largely starting out in the mid 30s inland to 40s on the coast. There’s just a light breeze coming out of the east this morning to add to the chill. So dress warmly once again today for the morning drive.

The afternoon commute may feel a bit more comfortable than cold. Winds will shift to the southeast, and that onshore flow will help warm us up today. We’ll see highs reach the upper 60s for most this afternoon. These mild temperatures stick around for another day before an approaching cold front returns rain and a weekend chill to the forecast.

We’ll see the front move through during the midday and afternoon tomorrow with a batch of showers, some rumbles of thunder. Most of the rain heads out east into the evening and skies clear out to abundant sunshine into Saturday.

Our weekend chill starts with lows near 40 and highs barely cracking into the 60s.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a rain chance for our Friday mainly into the second half of the day with a cooler and dry weekend ahead.

