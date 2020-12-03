Victims found behind stores on Back Beach Road identified

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Beach Police have identified the two men who were found dead behind stores on Back Beach Road in November.

Police say the men have been identified as John Dylan Douglas, 45, of Panama City Beach, and Clifford Matthew Lowrey, 52, of Panama City Beach.

On November 10th, police found Douglas and Lowrey behind ABC Fine Wine and Spirits and Lowe’s off Back Beach Road near or in a retention pond. The next day, police announced they were treating the investigation as a homicide and two persons of interest were identified.

Police say this case is still under investigation and anyone with information should call the police department at 850-233-5000.

