Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The coldest of the weather is behind us, but still it will remain chilly tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s inland and low to mid 40s at the coast. Skies will be mostly clear tonight, but as we move into Thursday skies will become mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday night will be milder w/lows in the 50s. Rain returns to the forecast Friday as a cold front sweeps over our area. That rain will be brief and should be gone Friday night just in time for a sunny and cooler weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

