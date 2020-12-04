A Panama City Beach New Years Eve tradition has been “dropped” by COVID-19

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - What is touted as the “New York ball drop of the South” is now one more thing dropped due to COVID-19. Business owners at Pier Park call the New Year’s Eve ball drop one of the biggest events of the year, bringing in lots of tourists.

“I’m afraid it’s going to greatly impact our sales and visitors that week. Everybody loves that event and thousands of people come out here for it. So, I’m afraid it’s not going to be very good for business,” Accessories on the Boardwalk Owner Angela Miller said.

Without the event, Miller said it will end up being as quiet as Black Friday and Halloween. Panama City Beach City Councilman Phil Chester said the ball drop event normally brings in 25,000 to 35,000 people each year and with that, a lot of money.

“We need money to live. We need money to survive. We need money for businesses. We need money for everything, food. We need to help each other,” Wyndham Destinations Senior Marketer Tarra Grubbs said.

Grubbs said when cancelling big events like this, businesses go down if not helped. Other Pier Park business owners suggest one way to help is to help each other during these hard times. We talked to other business owners here who didn’t want to go on camera, but say they urge more locals to shop at Pier Park to keep the business flowing.

Miller said the week between Christmas and New Years is usually very busy. She adds people use their Christmas spending money to catch the sales.

“I think it’s awful. That was probably the best time of the year that we were able to set the tone for the year. Bringing a lot of people here,” said Grubbs.

Grubbs said cancelling this event will not start off the New Year right for the city. Because New Year’s falls on a Friday, both women are still staying hopeful for a decent turnout. They both add that a new year brings new hopes.

