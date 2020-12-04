Advertisement

A Panama City Beach New Years Eve tradition has been “dropped” by COVID-19

By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - What is touted as the “New York ball drop of the South” is now one more thing dropped due to COVID-19. Business owners at Pier Park call the New Year’s Eve ball drop one of the biggest events of the year, bringing in lots of tourists.

“I’m afraid it’s going to greatly impact our sales and visitors that week. Everybody loves that event and thousands of people come out here for it. So, I’m afraid it’s not going to be very good for business,” Accessories on the Boardwalk Owner Angela Miller said.

Without the event, Miller said it will end up being as quiet as Black Friday and Halloween. Panama City Beach City Councilman Phil Chester said the ball drop event normally brings in 25,000 to 35,000 people each year and with that, a lot of money.

“We need money to live. We need money to survive. We need money for businesses. We need money for everything, food. We need to help each other,” Wyndham Destinations Senior Marketer Tarra Grubbs said.

Grubbs said when cancelling big events like this, businesses go down if not helped. Other Pier Park business owners suggest one way to help is to help each other during these hard times. We talked to other business owners here who didn’t want to go on camera, but say they urge more locals to shop at Pier Park to keep the business flowing.

Miller said the week between Christmas and New Years is usually very busy. She adds people use their Christmas spending money to catch the sales.

“I think it’s awful. That was probably the best time of the year that we were able to set the tone for the year. Bringing a lot of people here,” said Grubbs.

Grubbs said cancelling this event will not start off the New Year right for the city. Because New Year’s falls on a Friday, both women are still staying hopeful for a decent turnout. They both add that a new year brings new hopes.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zyasia Collins was arrested on a felony count and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a...
Server arrested on credit card fraud charges
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Victims found behind stores on Back Beach Road identified
Pedestrian killed in fatal Okaloosa County crash
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Ardarreyus Antwuane Walton was arrested for...
Arrest made in Dollar General robbery
The idea came about when arrested users were telling deputies where they were buying the drugs.
Unusual signs in Franklin County initiative to defeat the county’s meth problem

Latest News

One woman escaped an abusive marriage and is now using painting and art to cope.
Painting Through the Pain
Lynn Haven is having their annual tree lighting and Christmas concert tonight. Neysa, Blake and...
Lynn Haven Christmas Tree Lighting
Well-known politician and businessman Phillip Griffitts has died.
Phillip Griffitts Dies
A local attorney is in hot water for registering to vote in Georgia. We are speaking with the...
Bill Price Comments
Bill Price's comments have sparked a voter registration discussion.
Local attorney’s voter registration comments spark debate