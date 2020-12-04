Bay District Schools to hold night of caroling

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -One of the oldest traditions surrounding Christmas is the singing of carols to celebrate the season and Bay District Schools is doing its part to bring some joy into this year.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday with an hour of carols sung by children from local school choirs. That will be followed by performances by Lynn Haven Elementary principal John Cannon and Will Thompson.

The evening will end with a candlelit finale.

Admission will be one can of children-friendly food or an unwrapped toy. There will be plenty of room for social distancing in the stands or on the field with your blankets. They ask that you do not bring chairs.

Cannon said, “We’ve got a good little repertoire of Christmas songs and traditional type things that we’ve learned over the years, through different events, so we’re really excited to share it with folks and be able to lift some spirits over the holiday season. They’re going to put lyrics to the Christmas songs on the big screen so everybody can sing along. It will be a lot of fun.”

The donations will go to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and the Blessings In a Backpack Program. They encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the fun.

