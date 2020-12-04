Advertisement

Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Two children are dead after a car accident near Coconut Creek Golf Course on Front Beach Road.
Two children are dead after a car accident near Coconut Creek Golf Course on Front Beach Road.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.

The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road are blocked off and officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

We’ll continue to update the story as more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Victims found behind stores on Back Beach Road identified
Philip Griffitts, Sr., seen here with his wife of 52 years Jerrilyn, passed away Thursday from...
Former Panama City Beach Mayor Philip Griffitts passes away
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested 22-year-old Zachery Ables after two females...
Local man with samurai sword arrested in stabbing incident
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Ardarreyus Antwuane Walton was arrested for...
Arrest made in Dollar General robbery
The battery charges against Marianna High School Assitant Principal Sybil Rivers were dismissed...
Charges dismissed against Marianna High School administrator

Latest News

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held December 1st to celebrate the new location of the Jackson...
Officials celebrate new locations of fire station and tax collector’s office in Graceville
According to city officials, officers with the Panama City Police Department are investigating...
Shooting incident in St. Andrews, police investigating
Depression impacts more than 16 million American adults in a given year, according to data from...
Local author discusses latest book focusing on depression
Temperatures are dropping, and it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in our area. A local...
Designer Kirby Holt shares his tips for holiday decor