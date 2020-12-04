Advertisement

Designer Kirby Holt shares his tips for holiday decor

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Temperatures are dropping, and it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in our area. A local designer joined us at the station to share his expert tips for holiday decor.

Kirby Holt of Blossoms in Chipley teaches floral design across the county. His holiday decorating seminar for the Gulf Coast Women’s Club has become an annual event. For more about his business click here.

To see the entire process, watch Jessica’s full interviews.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Victims found behind stores on Back Beach Road identified
Philip Griffitts, Sr., seen here with his wife of 52 years Jerrilyn, passed away Thursday from...
Former Panama City Beach Mayor Philip Griffitts passes away
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested 22-year-old Zachery Ables after two females...
Local man with samurai sword arrested in stabbing incident
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Ardarreyus Antwuane Walton was arrested for...
Arrest made in Dollar General robbery
The battery charges against Marianna High School Assitant Principal Sybil Rivers were dismissed...
Charges dismissed against Marianna High School administrator

Latest News

Depression impacts more than 16 million American adults in a given year, according to data from...
Local author discusses latest book focusing on depression
Kirby Holt of Blossoms in Chipley teaches floral design across the county. His holiday...
Expert designer shares advice for Christmas tree decorating (3)
Kirby Holt of Blossoms in Chipley teaches floral design across the county. His holiday...
Expert designer shares advice for Christmas tree decorating (2)
Joseph Allen, Phd. says his latest book "Behind Mental Bars" depicts the patient locked up with...
Author of "Behind Mental Bars" talks new book