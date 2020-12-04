Former Panama City Beach Mayor Philip Griffitts passes away

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A prominent business and political family member in Bay County and Panama City Beach has died.

Philip Griffitts, Sr. has passed away Thursday, succumbing to the effects of COVID-19.

Griffitts was married to his wife, Jerrilyn, for 52 years. He was born in this area in August of 1945, graduated from Bay High School before moving on to get a degree from Troy University.

He returned to his hometown and opened a series of successful businesses, ranging from t-shirt shops, to liquor stores, to hotels. In the early 80s, he turned his eye to politics, and was elected mayor of Panama City Beach in 1982, holding that office until 2000, the longest term of any Panama City Beach mayor.

Panama City Beach has lowered its flag to half staff in honor of Griffitts. Mayor Mark Sheldon sent us this statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Griffitts family as they mourn the loss of their loved one. Mr. Griffitts was the City’s longest serving mayor, occupying the office from 1982 to 2000. He was very popular and was an integral part of the growth and development of the beach. Panama City Beach would not be what it is today without the amazing vision and leadership of Mr. Griffitts. This is truly a sad day for all of our community. His passing is a great loss.”

His son, Philip “Griff” Griffitts, is also in local politics, currently serving as a Bay County Commissioner. Philip’s granddaughter, Katie Griffitts, was a part of our NewsChannel 7 family for awhile.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.