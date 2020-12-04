Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar and satellite in over the Panhandle, but we don’t have to look far to find some showers and storms. Just to our west, a cold front is approaching. And that will bring a likely batch of passing showers or storms across the Panhandle today. So lets grab the umbrellas in case we’re out and about when the storms pass by your location today.

Otherwise, with the on shore flow we have, it’s a bit more pleasantly cool outside this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s on the coast to 40s inland. It’ll be cool enough for the jackets early on, but you’ll likely not need them after 9am.

Temperatures warm quickly into the mid to upper 60s by mid to late morning. Highs today reach the low 70s for most ahead of the storms.

We’ll see the cold front pass through from west to east bringing about an hours worth of rain as it moves through. Rain starts up for areas west of Hwy331 around 9am to 11am. For areas between Hwy331 and Hyw231 from 10am to 1pm. And for areas east of Hwy231 into the rest of the afternoon, but wrapping up into the evening. About a half inch of rain will be expected for most, with up to an inch possible for those who get a thunderstorm.

Cooler air will spill in tonight and into the weekend with lows returning to the low 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s. We should manage to get a decent amount of sunshine on Saturday before clouds increase late in the day and turn mostly cloudy on Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower or thunderstorm for about an hour today. Highs reach the low 70s before the rain moves in. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a seasonally cool weekend with a good amount of sunshine expected for Saturday before clouds increase into Sunday.

