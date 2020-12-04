Advertisement

Local attorney’s voter registration comments spark debate

By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A local lawyer’s comments about voter registration have kicked off discussions across state lines.

Local attorney Bill Price said in a now-removed Facebook live video to Bay County Republicans he planned on changing his voter registration and moving to his brother’s home in Georgia to vote in the upcoming Senate elections.

He also seemingly invited others to join him.

Local Republicans say Price was speaking in jest; his comments weren’t to be taken seriously, and he was not trying to incite voter fraud.

However, they say Price may have made actual plans on moving to Georgia and potentially becoming a permanent resident.

”I do believe his intent to actually move to Georgia was there. It is my understanding they decided after looking at the tax laws, losing homestead exemption in Florida that they chose not to do that,” said Bay County Republican Party Chairman Debbie Wood.

The Supervisor of Elections office in Paulding County, Georgia where his brother’s address is, told us Price did submit an online voter application but its status is pending due to him not having a Georgia driver’s license.

Elections officials say the Secretary of State’s office and others are looking into it

”What we will do is on a county level is we will take this application to our Board of Elections who will challenge the registration,” said Paulding County Supervisor of Elections Deidre Holden. “As far as the application, it is sitting there and will not go anywhere until he does provide the Georgia driver’s license number.”

Secretary of State Officials have released statements saying moving to Georgia just to vote with no intention of staying is illegal.

We have reached out to Mr. Price but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

