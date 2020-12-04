Advertisement

Local author discusses latest book focusing on depression

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

Depression impacts more than 16 million American adults in a given year, according to data from the National Institute of Mental Health. A local author recently published his latest book focusing on the disease and joined us at the station with the details.

Reverend Joseph Allen, Phd. says he suffered with major depression for about 30 years and, thanks to a team of doctors and therapists, went on to earn two doctorates in the field of counseling.

Since 2008, Allen has written three other psychology books: "Smile, Brother, Smile", "Vanity Under The Sun", and "Laugh, Brother, Laugh".(WJHG-TV)

His latest book “Behind Mental Bars” depicts the patient locked up with depression similar to how people are housed in a jail. Allen says the book took a year to research for and write. Since 2008, he has written three other psychology books: “Smile, Brother, Smile”, “Vanity Under The Sun”, and “Laugh, Brother, Laugh”. For more on his work, click here.

For more about “Behind Mental Bars”, watch Paris’s full interview. If you are interested in getting a copy of the book, you can call Allen at (850) 481-1655.

