Advertisement

Local school officials react to new CDC quarantine guidelines

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention present the option to shorten quarantine periods to 10 days or even seven depending on the situation.

Each alternative requires the subject to show no symptoms for the entire time period.

Quarantine can end after a 10-day period with no COVID-19 test, and quarantine can end seven days after a negative test.

However, this doesn’t necessarily change quarantine rules in Bay District Schools quite yet.

“I just want parents to understand we are very aware the CDC has come out with new guidelines. We want to follow the guidelines but we can’t do it until we are comfortable the Department of Health has said yes,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said.

School officials said as of now they will still be following the original CDC guidelines of a 14-day quarantine period after exposure.

“I want to do whatever gets everybody back in school in a reasonable timeframe in a safe way,” Bay District Schools Supervisory Nurse Lyndsey Jackson said.

School officials said they’re relying on word from the Florida Department of Health and Department of Education, as well as our own local health department.

”What the CDC says is they want individual territories to work with their local health authority based on circumstances in that community about rates of transmission and hospitalizations and things like that in order to determine the best way to go about the quarantine,” Jackson said.

Bay County Health officials released a statement about the new COVID-19 guidelines:

“The Florida Department of Health (Department) is aware of the update in CDC Quarantine options that was released Wednesday. The CDC still recommends a quarantine period of 14 days. The Department is working quickly to review and identify if and how Florida should implement any of the options based on circumstances and resources. In Bay County, COVID-19 case numbers are currently increasing. The Department will update the public if there are any new options available for quarantine.

Quarantine is used to separate someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 and may develop illness away from other people. Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they have the virus. CDC continues to endorse quarantine for 14 days and recognizes that any quarantine shorter than 14 days balances reduced burden against a small possibility of spreading the virus.”

”We want our students in classrooms, we want them thriving and learning. We want to do it in a safe way,” Jackson said.

School officials also said most of the COVID-19 transmission is not happening in the classroom, but rather at social gatherings and sports events.

At North Bay Haven Charter Academy, all extracurricular activities have been suspended until December 14.

No North Bay Haven school officials were available to comment.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zyasia Collins was arrested on a felony count and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a...
Server arrested on credit card fraud charges
The Panama City Beach Police Department's Mobile Command Center was set up Tuesday, November...
Victims found behind stores on Back Beach Road identified
Pedestrian killed in fatal Okaloosa County crash
Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Ardarreyus Antwuane Walton was arrested for...
Arrest made in Dollar General robbery
The idea came about when arrested users were telling deputies where they were buying the drugs.
Unusual signs in Franklin County initiative to defeat the county’s meth problem

Latest News

One woman escaped an abusive marriage and is now using painting and art to cope.
Painting Through the Pain
Lynn Haven is having their annual tree lighting and Christmas concert tonight. Neysa, Blake and...
Lynn Haven Christmas Tree Lighting
Well-known politician and businessman Phillip Griffitts has died.
Phillip Griffitts Dies
A local attorney is in hot water for registering to vote in Georgia. We are speaking with the...
Bill Price Comments
Bill Price's comments have sparked a voter registration discussion.
Local attorney’s voter registration comments spark debate